LETTER: Van Damme furore mocks history

WHEN Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete spoke at the funeral of Nelson Mandela, he jokingly asked former president Thabo Mbeki whether he had returned the passport issued to him by Tanzania all those years back.

In fact, the first African National Congress (ANC) national consultative conference 45 years ago was held in Morogoro, Tanzania. The audacity of calling a national conference of an organisation of one country on the soil of another reflects the complications of the time.

The life of a South African has never been linear, particularly not 20 years ago. The frivolity of pulling a Donald Trump on Democratic Alliance spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme no doubt trying to parallel the whirlwind of frenzy that followed the sowing of doubt over US President Barack Obama’s country of birth, is not only mischievous but makes a mockery of the life of struggle that South Africans endured, being denied human rights in their own country and ending up spending many years of their lives in foreign lands.

Yes, our constitution is clear: no foreign person can become an MP. But this is not the US. As Ms van Damme’s mother correctly said, one has to understand the history of SA. The life of an ANC activist at the time needs to be understood to appreciate the complexity of anyone's birth.

It is hard to imagine South Africans before 1994 risking their lives, risking arrest, in and out of the country, just to ensure that they gave birth to their children on South African soil.

Ms van Damme is a South African, whatever the complications of her birth may be. The idea that SA might let people rise on the back of their hard work and commitment and then, when they reach the top, try to pull them down based on frivolity and the silliness of trying to play the comedy of US politics, is ridiculous.

Yonela Diko

Cape Town