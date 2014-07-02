Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Telling migration story

02 July 2014 - 07:00 AM

I AM intrigued Tom Mhlanga wants to make the study of history compulsory (Alarming or not, history is crucial, Letters, June 3).

Would pupils face sanction for failing to learn the subject ? My real concern is whether Bantu-speakers from the north found SA uninhabited. Linguists suggest the Nguni assimilated the San. There is no such relic of the San in the central area where the Setswana- speaking tribes invaded. All that is left is rock paintings. The people disappeared from the world and from history. Perhaps the story of Homo sapiens is one of migration and conquest by tribes with superior technology.

John Weinkove
Hurlingham View

