LETTER: Bird’s eye view of coal

YOU report on Eskom securing coal supply contracts for 40 years as if it is good news (Signing waits as Eskom lines up coal for Kusile, June 30).

Presumably our short-term crisis clouds our long-term perspective. The only trepidation relates to monopoly or ownership issues and "the emerging black mining sector" — who gets a piece of this contractual commitment?

Already Eskom is paying penalties for not procuring supply "secured" for Medupi. Eskom’s manager Ayanda Ntshanga should explain the "distinction between ‘secured’ and ‘signed’".

What exactly is the state promising to buy into the 2050s and with what penalty clauses if, in 30 years, we decide that burning all that coal is not the best we can do? To what extent will our electricity supply be held in obligation to the coal industry?

The World Coal Association has the potential for South African coal to be exported at a scale that would put Eskom supply at risk, in order to create credibility for negotiations to lock us into very long-term procurement.

Security of supply is an agenda played deftly by the fossil fuel industry to keep prices up globally, so it is hardly surprising that the local coal industry comes out aggressively asserting demand "for decades".

It would be good to look beyond immediate supply anxieties and contests for political space and state underwriting among vested interests, and to take a bird’s eye view of our energy options. It may help to be less sanguine about public financing for 40 years of coal commitment. Perhaps also we could have a national reckoning of minerals-energy debits and credits, or at least the amounts being paid annually for failure to burn at Medupi and how much is at stake over Kusile, both in the short and very long term?

Richard Worthington

Westdene