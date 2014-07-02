LETTER: A more balanced perspective of SA politics

IN A COLUMN, John Kane-Berman opined that the "toxic trio (of) affirmative action, cadre deployment and impunity explains many of the problems plaguing the government at all levels".

I would expect that diatribe from the average, young white South African who has not had the opportunity to think through our transition from apartheid. However, for this opinion to come from the former CEO of the South African Institute for Race Relations is unacceptable.

It has become the national pastime to lambaste government in the media, and often justifiably so. There is irrefutable evidence that government has failed to deliver the rainbow nation we all so desperately wanted to be in 1994.

However, someone like Kane-Berman should be the first to give a balanced perspective on the government’s failings and successes in the context of the challenges.

In 1994, government inherited a highly indebted country and it had to stretch the little money that was in the fiscus to deliver services to 40-million people. These were the same funds that previously served the needs of about three million white people in SA.

The strong economic growth of the noughties brought much relief, but certainly not enough to deliver on the hopes, dreams and promises made by the African National Congress government in 1994.

There is no question that corruption is endemic and government has been long on promises but short on delivery.

However, harping on about government ineptitude without attempting to understand the broader context is irresponsible. Particularly when the voices criticising the government allege that government must learn from the private sector.

To quote Kane-Berman in an address he gave in April this year, "the long and short of it is that without the private sector SA would be a basket case". Well, let’s reflect on what it is that government must learn from the private sector.

The private sector has continued to operate almost as if 1994 did not happen. Yes, the private sector attempts to comply with employment equity and black economic empowerment (BEE) legislation. However, notwithstanding all the noise about reverse racism, the percentage representation of black people in management in corporate SA has barely changed since 2000.

Furthermore, while BEE has created a small black middle class, it is trite that the South African economy is not transformed.

The truth is that many black professionals who were educated in the best institutions that SA has to offer and who have years and in some cases, decades of work experience, are frustrated in corporate SA.

Many of them hit a glass ceiling whereafter their prospects for promotion vanish, which leaves some of them at the threshold of senior management.

The few who are fortunate enough to cross the threshold into the corridors of senior management are regularly subjected to big and small humiliations. The most recognisable of these are when a white male deputy manager is appointed to "support" a new black manager, where no role for a deputy previously existed.

Less recognisable ones include black managers being promoted, but shortly before the promotion, the job specification is changed giving authority to somebody else.

The cases of fronting are endless and corporate SA continues in this vein with impunity.

The private sector has a single main objective — making a profit for shareholders. This is a laudable objective and millions of South Africans, whose pensions are managed by the Public Investment Corporation, benefit from this.

Having one main objective allows the private sector to focus and build its institutional memory.

The government has at least two main priorities, namely economic growth and fixing the inequalities emanating from apartheid. These priorities are equally urgent, but unfortunately, at times, these two priorities pull government in opposite directions.

Some hard choices have had to be made.

Research has shown that wealth in white hands has grown significantly since 1994, mostly as a result of market friendly government policy.

In contrast, service delivery to fix the inequalities emanating from apartheid is still stuttering.

So, I agree with Kane-Berman on one thing. Government can learn a lot about the principles of good management from the private sector. However, the private sector can also learn from government.

Managing opposing priorities with very limited funds is not easy. Running a business and running a country are very different things.

What the country needs is for the private sector to start pulling its weight on the transformation agenda, thus hopefully creating space for government to focus more attention on service delivery.

— Basani Maluleke