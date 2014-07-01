LETTER: Workers are exploited

HISTORICALLY, the poor have always been at the mercy of the wealthy elite. Every edifice of the past was built using slave labour — many toiled and died to build the Taj Mahal, palaces aplenty, the Sphinx, pyramids and the many modern wonders of the world.

The news that India is the largest employer of such labour comes as no surprise as much of its spectacular growth comes from the fact that its economy rides on cheap labour mostly outsourced by global conglomerates that have moved factories to India, Vietnam, Bangladesh and China.

The many industrial accidents that have taken place in these countries are a result of sweatshops, where workers toil for long hours to produce the output now on the world’s shop shelves.

The Bangladesh fire that claimed thousands of lives, the Bhopal gas tragedy of a few years ago and many other lapses show a scant regard for worker safety that is tantamount to human rights abuses.

So the next time business scribes and industrial pundits wax lyrical over their monetary largesse and outrageous output of goods, they must also remember that much of this has been attained through worker manipulation — a modern version of slavery.

The widening rich-poor gap in industrialised countries owes much to this imbalance — and with unemployment at an all-time high, many are forced to accept jobs at substandard wages to keep the fires burning.

The International Labour Organisation, which is run by powerful business people, seems powerless to stem this tide of worker exploitation.

AR Modak

Johannesburg