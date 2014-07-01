LETTER: Teach all of SA’s stories

I AGREE fully with Tom Mhlanga (Alarming or not, history is crucial, Letters, June 30), that one cannot build our future in a modern South Africa without knowing the pasts of all the segments of our country.

History as a subject should indeed be compulsory at school. Needless to say, for it to have a beneficial effect, it should be unbiased history that is taught — or at least history that tells all the stories.

It is not always easy to achieve unbiased history.

And yes, it may be alarming for some. Maybe even for Mr Mhlanga?

He is correct that the land that is now South Africa was not open when the Voortrekkers moved in. It is wrong to say that it was open and unused, a fact that was ignored in schools when the National Party found that lie useful.

However, the land was, of course, also not open when the black tribes moved south into large parts of what is now South Africa.

Let us teach it all and embrace each other as South Africans with a rich and fascinating history.

And it may even teach us that we are all descendent from modern man — who probably originated here in what is now South Africa.

F Greyling

Via e-mail