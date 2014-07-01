LETTER: Land reform process is welcome

IN HIS state of the nation address, President Jacob Zuma mentioned that his next term of office would be underpinned by radical economic transformation, a point that was rebutted by Economic Freedom Front (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

"You cannot pay for stolen land," Mr Malema retorted — a reminder, perhaps, of the conclusion of this country’s most costly land claim earlier this year, when the government paid almost R1bn for the world-renowned Mala Mala game lodge as part of land restitution.

The introduction of new legislation to speed up the process is a welcome development. While the amendments to the Restitution of Land Rights Act will offer claimants another opportunity at getting their land back, questions must be asked about the imposition of these deadlines and whether they deny victims of apartheid laws the restoration of their rights, land included. The government has been advised by one of South Africa’s foremost legal experts, Jeremy Gauntlett, that there are no legal obstacles to reopening its land restitution programme, even though questions have been raised about its ability to cover the potential R197bn price tag.

The Restitution of Land Rights Amendment Bill will, once promulgated, extend the deadline for lodging a claim for restitution until the end of December 2018 from the previous deadline of the end of December 1998. There are about 397,000 valid restitution claims for apartheid-era forced removals. Only about 80,000 claims were lodged by the 1998 deadline, while 3.5-million people had been forcibly evicted from their land or otherwise shifted to the homelands during the apartheid era and about 4-million people had lost land under "betterment" schemes.

Effective systems are in place to process new claims at a faster pace. The processing of the previous 80,000 claims was slow partly because it was done manually and files often got lost. Everything will now be electronic.

The restoration of dignity through ownership alone, when the land is not productive, yields nothing, so it is pleasing the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights and the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform have committed to use past mistakes as lessons for the successful implementation of land reform.

Tshepo Diale

Nkwe Estate