LETTER: Flaws in land proposal

SOUTH Africa belongs to all who live in it, says the constitution.

In the 1976 case of Oakland Nominees v Gelria Mining & Investment, it was noted that South Africa’s property law "jealously protects the right of ownership and the correlative right of the owner in regard to his property, unless, of course, the possessor has some enforceable right against the owner".

This was a big statement back in 1976 — a wise judge. Don’t we remember 1976? What a year it was.

When Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti announced his land reform proposals recently, it came as another shock to the system. But Mr Nkwinti’s broadcast of the inevitable is just as serious a question, essentially. It asks about property rights and who shall own property under which circumstances. Also, it asks how property shall be obtained.

Forever, almost, South Africans knew only two ways to get hold of a piece of land — it can be bought, or, if the state has good (legal) reasons to have it, it is expropriated by the government. Mr Nkwinti has latched onto this second principle and it seems as if he is prepared to push through.

In principle, the proposal is not so different from previous land alienation actions and interventions. But what is really important here is the fact that someone who has been on the property, making it work together with the owner, acquires real rights to own part of it.

Should this become a new principle in property law, then it should have an inevitable consequence for Mary, who makes tea for the office, to claim some ownership of her boss’s two-storey office block where she was working for 33 years while living in the staff quarters above the top floor. Samuel, who has been working for a mining conglomerate for 27 years while living on the mine’s premises should rightfully also claim part ownership of the mine.

Not to mention Sarah, the faithful domestic worker of the Smith family, who worked in the house and helped raise the kids. What portion of the house in the name of the Smith Family Trust will she be entitled to?

Let’s think about this before we start giving away land — it’s going to cost us some serious investment, as Mr Nkwinti proposes that the government (we, the taxpayers) pick up the bill to make good on these acquisitions.

Should we not give the hundreds of thousands of RDP-homeowners the titles of the houses they own and in doing so allow them to start doing what people do who own houses when they own it? Do these RDP homeowners not deserve to become real home-owners with title deeds and all?

Jannie Wessels

Robin Hills