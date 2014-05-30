LETTER: Campaign misdirected

THE #BringBackOurGirls campaign is a noble concept but it makes no sense. To whom is it directed, Boko Haram or the Nigerian government? If it is to Boko Haram, it will achieve nothing. It is like a shop owner putting up a sign telling everyone there is no money in his shop. Unfortunately, the criminals will rob him irrespective of the sign. Talking to Boko Haram is the same as reasoning with a drunkard. It is a waste of time. As for the Nigerian government, it is hopeless. It has been weeks and they can’t locate the girls.

Boko Haram is one of the most dysfunctional of all the al-Qaeda groups. The Hard Livings gang in the Cape Flats is better organised. Boko Haram does not even deserve to be called a terrorist network. What makes it appear strong is the weakness of Nigerian officials. Boko Haram does have the resources to transfer those girls outside of Nigeria.

Bringing back the girls should not be our focus because Boko Haram will return them unharmed — they are enjoying the attention.

We must ask ourselves, not only the Muslim community, how we allowed such a peaceful and beautiful religion to be hijacked by criminals. It is time to free Islam from the criminals.

Lucas Ntyintyane

Cresta