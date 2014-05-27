LETTER: Arts and culture define humanity

WHILE I might be considered naive, the glibness with which the media describe the position of the minister of arts and culture, in relation to the appointment of the new minister, Nathi Mthethwa, as a "political wilderness", a "demotion" and more, is frustrating.

While I cannot speculate on the shift from the ministry of safety and security to arts and culture, the media descriptors of the latter deserve interrogation, and a required deepening in the understanding of the role of culture in society. Further, the descriptions are a huge disservice to the cultural workers in this country, of which there are many, and to the role that the arts play in growing a country’s emotional and cultural intelligence, as well as it s economy.

It is important to note that the arts offer social and human capital to society, they define our humanity, highlighting the powerful narrative of our country, and provide real value to tourism. The arts are a key to other skills, which is why we are seeing an argument in the US to shift "Stem" education (science, technology, engineering and maths) to Steam (with the inclusion of the arts).

The arts act as a progressive enabler, ensuring open engagement between the public and private sectors and civil society.

Recently, I spent time with students of the Sun Cares Arts Academy in Diepsloot. They demonstrated a confidence, focus and decisiveness not often found in children of their circumstance, or their age. I have no doubt, as underscored by them, that these life skills were the result of an arts education.

If we were more engaged in what the arts actually teach a child, and a country, perhaps we would not be so glib in our dismissal of the importance of our ministry of arts and culture as we look to the future of this country’s health and performance.

Michelle Constant

CEO, Business and Arts SA