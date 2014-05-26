LETTER: Who is Van Onselen?

ONE IS perturbed by the spectacle you and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are making of yourselves. I just want to read the news and get on with my day. I don’t want to be stuck in no-man’s-land while politicians and spin doctors lob insults and worse over my head.

Your Gareth van Onselen is a talented young man and no-one would seek to deny his right to hack where and for whom he pleases.

On the other hand, there is an unresolved issue here.

Let’s say Mr van Onselen was a rugby coach who was rising towards the absolute pinnacle in his profession, only to be pipped by a rival at the final hurdle. Wounded and angry, he turns his back on sport and becomes a columnist for the Sunday Times and Business Day. But he continues to write about rugby, constantly sniping at the man who beat him to the top job and, on occasion, repeating malicious gossip along the lines of, "The whole team believes Sipho got dropped because he is black."

Is this what’s going on? I’m not sure. On the one hand, we all like to read a hack who really knows what he’s talking about, and Mr van Onselen is one of those. On the other, he is a wounded former insider who might be misusing his public pen to settle private scores.

I don’t know the truth, but you should — you bosses of Business Day and the Sunday Times, who hired him. Who is Mr van Onselen? What did he do at the DA? Why exactly did he leave? And who are the shadowy forces to whom he is allegedly allied?

Presumably you know the answers already, which is why you trust him. You should please share this information with your readers immediately.

In fact, you should run a long and honest story on it. Turn the spotlight on the spin doctors and expose them if necessary. Personally, I think their very existence is an insult to journalists and readers. They think we’re stupid. They think it’s easy to manipulate us. Show them it isn’t.

Rian Malan

Johannesburg