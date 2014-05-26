LETTER: Less inequality will assist economy

I REFER to your report on comments by Stephen Koseff that South Africa needs a "growth agenda" rather than wealth redistribution (SA "needs business-friendly ministers", May 23).

He also seeks the appointment of "business-friendly ministers".

No serious person wants business-hostile ministers. Indeed, given the frequent comments that government-business relations are at an all-time low, we certainly require a far more proactive stance by the government to business so that we put our mixed economy on a sound footing with the correct allocation of roles to the private sector and government.

Please note the recent article by Ricardo Hausmann that the free market system also requires rules and regulations. The challenge is rather to ensure that those regulations do not increase bureaucratisation and stifle the economy.

Decision-making about those rules needs wide participation to ensure they serve the national rather than sectional interests.

But my main quarrel with Mr Koseff’s comments relate to the reported simplistic contrasting of growth with redistribution. There is a worldwide debate about inequality sponsored by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and many similar institutions.

Writing in the respected Financial Times on April 22, Martin Wolf, its leading expert, says: "Inequality damages the economy and efforts to remedy it are, on the whole, not harmful." He supports the recent paper by the IMF, titled Redistribution, Inequality and Growth, and argues "less inequality is likely to make economies work better by increasing the ability of the entire population to participate, on more equal terms".

This is the crux of the matter. Not only does less inequality increase demand for goods and services, and is therefore good for business, but it also improves the participation rate in the economy, where South Africa is one of the worst in the world.

Prof Ben Turok

Editor, New Agenda, SA Journal of Social and Economic Policy