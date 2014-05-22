LETTER: SA facts do not add up

SOUTH Africa is a difficult country to understand, mostly because we differ so wildly on what the facts are. This is an issue because it affects the way we talk, think and act.

Here are a few examples —

Inequality: we are constantly reminded that we are the most unequal society in the world with a Gini coefficient of 0.69. Some commentators allege we use the developed-country formula and not the developing country formula to calculate the coefficient. Others point out that if social grants, free services and tax were factored in to the calculation, our Gini coefficient would reduce to 0.55.

Poverty: the African Food Security Network claims 50% of our citizens live in poverty. The South African Advertising Research Foundation claims that, over the past 10 years, citizens living in LSMs 1, 2 and 3 have dropped from 38% of the population to 12%.

No one has been bold enough to define poverty in South Africa. In any event, using Jeffrey Sachs’ definitions in The End of Poverty, are we describing "extreme", "moderate" or "relative" poverty?

Unemployment: Statistics South Africa says 25% of job seekers are unemployed. E conomists such as Brian Kantor and Loane Sharp tell us that if the currency demand method of calculating the size of the informal sector is used, the sector is larger than we think and unemployment could be as low as 12%.

Road deaths: the Road Traffic Management Corporation claims we have more than 14,000 deaths a year due to road accidents; Statistics South Africa claims the figure to be 5,600.

Discovering the truth about South Africa is bedevilled by claims that in many areas we are the "worst in the world". Is that out of the world’s 234 countries, or only those included in the relevant survey?

So, what are our truths? Why are the opinions among our expert commentators so divergent? As Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a four-term US senator said: "You are entitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts."

Is it that different commentators have different agendas and distort the facts to suit themselves?

The casualty, of course, is policy and our policy makers — and, in point of fact, our national psyche and our narrative. For many of us, we talk of being the "best in the world" at nothing and "worst in the world" at a lot. The facts don’t bear this out. National consensus on the truth is required.

Steuart Pennington

CEO, SA — The Good News