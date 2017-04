WHAT a profound statement Mark Keohane made in last Monday's edition (Sharks are SA’s best bet to win the Super Rugby title, May 12).

I quote: "The Sharks won’t win in Christchurch this weekend but it doesn’t mean they aren’t capable of winning the title this season."

Well, a resounding 30-25 win was achieved — so much for Mr Keohane’s ability to predict results!

Ross Clements

Port Elizabeth