LETTER: Ramphele blew it

ALTHOUGH it is now superfluous to comment on the pre-election goings-on, perhaps one is entitled to a limited "I told you so".

First, with respect to Agang SA’s Mamphela Ramphele, I heard her speak last year, and for the life of me could see no substantial difference between her offering and that of the Democratic Alliance (DA), except an ill-defined perception of her own.

It was obvious that if she had anything to offer as a personality, it would have served the greater good within the DA. She had her chance and lost it through the character fault of egotism.

Second, with respect to Ronnie Kasrils, there are many adjectives that could be applied to him, none of them complimentary: opportunist, naive and self-important come to mind or, in his own words "dangerous" — to his own followers that is. He is a has-been communist who is out of touch, even to the extent of letting down the very few who followed his misplaced advice to "Not Vote", by eventually voting himself.

He is now free to fade away with his last political act being no less foolhardy than his earlier ones.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town