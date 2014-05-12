LETTER: Quality in question

I REFER to the letter from Kevin Lovell (Importers offer naught, April 2). As usual, Mr Lovell muddies the waters. In his contribution to the letters page, he alludes to the "hundreds of thousands of tons" of imported chicken that are imported into South Africa annually and, in his usual fashion, informs us of the so-called poor quality of such imports.

Eloquence is no substitute for truth. Let us briefly address these two issues: 70% of local product is in the form of individually quick frozen (IQF) packs. And almost all of these are highly brined, bulbous, botoxed and ugly pieces of chicken that even the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has described as "consumer abuse", and is in the process of restricting brining volumes. That is the expert opinion, not merely ours.

It is very obvious, even to the naked, untrained eye, that the real quality problems lie with local poultry.

Importers are not involved in the IQF market, and most of local industry woes emanate from the sale of these products at commercially unviable margins. Perhaps they should interrogate their own costing and business models rather than blaming importers for their troubles.

Last, we come to pricing, the most important of all factors. Yet Mr Lovell totally ignores this issue in his latest anti-import diatribe.

As I said before, the philosophy of local poultry producers is to apply for protection because they cannot compete with the quality of imports — which the consumer subsidises — while local producers continue selling highly watered-down chicken while pleading for help. I repeat that the consumer is the one that is suffering!

David Wolpert

CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of SA