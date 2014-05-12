Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Deserved government

12 May 2014 - 07:00 AM
President Jacob Zuma delivers a speech during the announcement of the final results for the 2014 national and provincial elections at the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s command centre in Pretoria on Saturday. Picture: GCIS
MORE than 60% of the country’s registered voters voted for Jacob Zuma to be South Africa’s president for another five years. Oh, cry the beloved country!

SC Weiss
Parktown North

