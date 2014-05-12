LETTER: Conflict will spread

THE escalating violence in the Ukraine will, if left unchecked, spread to other countries in the region.

The world is soaked in blood of the innocent victims of brutal 21st-century warfare. Man has forgotten that he has a heart. We are living in a world of amazing contradictions.

On the one hand, people are afraid of war; on the other hand, they prepare for it with frenzy. When the United Nations (UN) Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation was formed after the horrors of the Second World War, the heads of nations who gathered to sign the charter agreed that it should begin with the following preamble: "Since it is in the minds of men that wars begin, it is in the minds of men the ramparts of peace should be erected."

Former UN secretary-general UThant once said: "In modern war, there is no such thing as victor and vanquished, there is only a loser, and the loser is mankind." War is the worst collective experience of humanity. It has created new nations on the rubble of destroyed cities and human dead. Major powers will be facing the paradox of yet more asymmetric warfare by small adversaries wielding outsize weapons capable of atomic explosions and chemical warfare.

The 1992 Rio declaration stated that "warfare is inherently destructive of sustainable development. States shall therefore respect international law providing protection for the environment in times of conflict and co-operate in its further development, as necessary." Present conflicts are a violation of this accord and an abrogation of international law. Just as the victims of global violence are more than numbers, the perpetrators are more than monsters. They, too, are human; the only thing they have lost is the ability to empathise with other people’s sorrows, an ability we, too, are losing fast.

The UN is powerless because of the structural inefficiencies built into its lawful architecture.

We cannot truly know the pain of others. Sometimes our sadness is as much as we can bear.

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg