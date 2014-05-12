LETTER: Confidence in NDP misplaced

YOUR confidence in the National Development Plan (NDP) is misplaced and your assertion that the government has been in effective policy paralysis over the 18 months leading up to the election is incorrect (We cannot afford paralysis, May 9).

Since the NDP’s adoption — and particularly in the past six months — the government has been pushing ahead with laws and policies that weaken property rights, reduce private-sector autonomy, threaten business with draconian penalties and undermine investor confidence.

These policies range from much stricter employment equity and black economic empowerment (BEE) rules to legislation affecting land, agriculture, mining, oil, the security industry and investors in general. Bilateral investment treaties are being cancelled, while the government is seeking powers to bypass constitutional protections against expropriation by taking property of various kinds as a custodian for the poor — and thus without having to pay any compensation. Foreign-owned security companies will have to transfer 51% of ownership to South Africans, and the state will soon be "entitled" to acquire up to 100% of new oil exploration and production operations: 20% free and a potential further 80% at a price the government is willing to agree.

All of these new rules comprehensively contradict the growth and employment goals of the NDP, which is itself an inconsistent and unconvincing blueprint for expanding the economy. The NDP is essentially a statist document, which fails to recommend the bold policy shifts needed to put the country on the path to prosperity.

It is primarily because so many bad policies are already in place that (as you rightly say) "our economy is not looking good and investment levels are weak". Turning the situation around means that all these damaging laws will have to be substantially amended or repealed.

As the Growth, Employment and Redistribution policy acknowledged, we need to unshackle the private sector from the regulatory burden that weighs it down. Impractical and wasteful BEE and employment equity rules must be repealed. Destructive land-reform policies must be scrapped and the property rights of all South Africans guaranteed. Labour law must be revised to allow low-wage and atypical forms of work and help price the unskilled into jobs. Schooling must be reformed via a privatisation drive that empowers parents, armed with school vouchers, to choose quality schools capable of giving their children a sound education.

Short of such measures, South Africa will draw neither the foreign nor domestic investment to drive gross domestic product growth rates beyond 5%.

Frans Cronje

CEO, South African Institute of Race Relations