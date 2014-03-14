LETTER: Sanral a road thief

AS THE outcry about inaccurate information continues to grow, I find myself increasingly angry about the theft of the road system I have paid for and become accustomed to using.

In the past month or so, I have had reason to travel to places to which I would previously have used the "freeway". As a law-abiding citizen, I have avoided the e-roads as I don’t have an e-tag. I did, however, get a statement from the South African National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral) for dates on which I wasn’t even in the province. There was no invoice or other evidence that I had gone under an e-toll gantry.

The additional time and hassle has been very frustrating, given that in the past I have been able to use all the roads I needed to in Gauteng. The rains of the past week have not improved matters either, with an increased number of roads being either closed or so potholed as to be unusable.

Considering my options, I use Google maps on my phone and I am amazed at the number of times the traffic on the e-roads is shown as being bright red. That is seriously jammed. The service from Sanral in terms of keeping the roads open and traffic flowing does not seem to be adding value.

I remain convinced that Sanral, aided and abetted by the government, has stolen our roads and needs to be stopped. More power to the Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance and the Democratic Alliance.

Henry Watermeyer

Lyndhurst