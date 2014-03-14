LETTER: Olivier claims shocking

WE ARE often told about the dire state of "lower-education" institutions. In higher-education institutions, such as the University of Pretoria, it is assumed that education standards are high. Therefore, for an article by an "extraordinary professor" from said institution to be littered with so many untruths and blatant propaganda is shocking, to say the least (Russia has legitimate fears as well as territorial ambitions, March 12).

Among many of his falsehoods, Prof Gerrit Olivier claims Russia violated Georgia’s national sovereignty in 2008, which ignores the fact that from August 7-8 2008, Georgia launched a large-scale military offensive against South Ossetia, in an attempt to reclaim the territory.

This attack caused casualties among Russian peacekeepers. Georgia captured most of Tskhinvali within hours, with Russia reacting only a day later.

Prof Olivier claims the coup in Ukraine was a "people’s revolt", ignoring the fact that a democratically elected government was overthrown by a group consisting of revolutionary fascists and neo-Nazi groups, such as Svoboda and the Ukrainian National Assembly-Ukrainian National Self Defence. Svodoba was the major political force in the Maidan protests that overthrew Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych. In return for providing the shock troops for the coup, it has been given control of vital ministries, despite its co-founders, Oleh Tyahnybok and Andriy Parubiy, publicly proclaiming their anti-Semitism.

Prof Olivier conveniently ignores the role of the West. The US has openly stated that it funded the coup, essentially funding fascist groups in Ukraine to overthrow an elected government. Leaked conversations from senior US and European Union officials attest to this being a western-sponsored coup, which cannot be ignored.

Nkopane Makatse

Via e-mail