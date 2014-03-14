LETTER: Obama has realpolitik deficiency

Z PALLO Jordan is partly right and partly wrong, but mostly wrong, in his analysis of the situation in Ukraine. Yes, the situation is inflammatory, Crimea is a special case and the West shouldn’t go in with guns blazing over this particular incident (yet), but the fact is the invasion has occurred because of weaknesses in US President Barack Obama’s recent strategy.

Totalitarianism doesn’t just happen; it creeps in step by step.

Certainly, Europe has an interest in peace (and not only because of gas supplies), but appeasement in the face of aggression, rationalised by economic necessity, has proved a historical precursor to disaster.

As for Mr Obama’s measured response, when he decided to "work with Russia" to persuade Bashar al-Assad to destroy Syria’s chemical weapons, he was in fact taken in, as Russia was actually working with Syria, not him, again in pursuit of a historically necessary warm water port: Tartus.

The chemical weapon destruction has stalled by design and will never be implemented.

Furthermore, it was the Russians’ success in outwitting Mr Obama that convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin that he could get away with anything short of invading Manhattan.

Obama seems to be realpolitik-deficient. When he not only signalled, but actually announced, the date US forces in Afghanistan would be leaving, the Taliban must have been chuckling into their poppy pipes. Now they didn’t have to fight at all; just wait until the US leaves and walk back in.

When Mr Obama signals that he wants to avoid conflict at all costs, thugs such as Mr Putin will obviously take advantage.

What is more interesting is how tyrannies use Stalinist methods time and again to deal with those who do not agree with them: any opponent to Russia in Ukraine is called a "fascist" as a means of delegitimising him or her, as fascism was an historical curse on Russia.

Similarly, the ANC, which has totalitarian tendencies (call it "Stalin Lite" or "wannabe Stalinist"), uses a local version by shouting "apartheid" at any opposing voice or policy; the trick being to link the opposition to the electorate’s most egregious fears and memories, where no link exists.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town