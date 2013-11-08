LETTER: Shift from ‘me’ to ‘we’ vital to South Africa

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s comments at the release of Goldman Sachs’s 20-year report on South Africa really struck a chord with me. He said South Africans lack the hope and optimism that former president Nelson Mandela’s generation had.

The generation to which he refers includes me and my peers — what Gordhan calls the "me" generation that needs to shift our mind-set and become the "we" generation.

You did not see Albertina Sisulu and Nelson Mandela full of complaints, being nonchalant, not caring about their communities and failing to focus on the greater good.

They were selfless leaders; they mentored and shared skills and imparted knowledge. It is because of this way of thinking that Goldman Sachs can say South Africa is now a better place to live in than ever before.

While it is always a good feeling to sit back and admire progress, it is equally important to ensure progress is constant. To achieve this progress, more sharing and concern for others is required.

We have a tall order as South Africans. We need to aim to increase our annual growth rate to 5% to become a $1-trillion economy by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs. Growth at that pace would cut unemployment and the debt burden in half and double gross domestic product per capita.

South Africa’s economy has expanded at an average of 3.3% a year for the past 20 years, so it is an ambitious goal.

I am willing to bet my most expensive pair of Brazilian shoes (I’m supporting Brics countries) that Sisulu, Govan Mbeki and Mandela would not have sat on their laurels and criticised the government and business and come up with hundreds of reasons why this is not achievable. They would have said: "How can we take this country to greater heights? How can we contribute to economic growth?"

Whether it is educating a less fortunate child or funding a small business or sharing your skills, we must make that shift from "me" to "we", so that we can again, in 2033, sit back and admire the progress made and be proud that we played our part.

Terri-Liza Fortein

Johannesburg