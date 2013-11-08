Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Questions for Manuel

08 November 2013 - 07:22 AM

TREVOR Manuel’s letter (DA heritage contrived, November 6), refers. It would be nice and informative if Mr Manuel were to inform readers when the African National Congress (ANC) allowed "white" South Africans to be members and not merely members of affiliated organisations.

And also when the ANC allowed a "white" South African for the first time to serve in its leadership. I was under the impression that was Joe Slovo, at the Kabwe conference, in 1986.

F Greyling
Kensington

