LETTER: Questions for Manuel

TREVOR Manuel’s letter (DA heritage contrived, November 6), refers. It would be nice and informative if Mr Manuel were to inform readers when the African National Congress (ANC) allowed "white" South Africans to be members and not merely members of affiliated organisations.

And also when the ANC allowed a "white" South African for the first time to serve in its leadership. I was under the impression that was Joe Slovo, at the Kabwe conference, in 1986.

F Greyling

Kensington