LETTER: Saldanha fracas shows ANC’s hand

The African National Congress’s (ANC’s) conduct on Thursday last week at the launch of the Saldanha Bay industrial development zone (IDZ) is yet another example of its disregard for our constitutional democracy.

What happened: it was not a party-political event, but the official launch of one of the Presidential Infrastructure Co-ordinating Commission’s strategic projects. The project, it is hoped, will assist Saldanha in exploiting the oil and gas developments occurring off the west coast of Africa. The IDZ has the potential to contribute 86% to the region’s gross geographic product and create about 12,000 new jobs.

It was not financed out of party funds but with government funds (that is by the South African taxpayer). Investors, diplomats and other important people attended. It was an opportunity to promote South Africa as opposed to one political party.

Jacob Zuma attended as the president of South Africa and not as the leader of the ANC. Helen Zille likewise attended as the premier of the Western Cape and not as the leader of the Democratic Alliance.

The ANC bused in supporters clad in party colours, who became so disruptive that Ms Zille could not be heard, forcing her and her colleagues to leave the event. Mr Zuma simply watched from his seat and, notwithstanding a direct appeal from Ms Zille, made no effort to intervene.

What is the outcome? South Africa was embarrassed before a number of potential investors, diplomatic community and other important people. The reputation of South Africa as an attractive investment destination is again damaged, no doubt with consequences for the economy and employment.

Why is this important? The events of that day clearly demonstrate what Mr Zuma and the ANC really stand for. Mr Zuma’s government has no interest in governing in accordance with the precepts of the constitution and for the benefit of all South Africans. He is the president of South Africa in name only. Furthermore, the ANC’s pursuit of the "national democratic revolution" remains its primary objective, a revolution which has little interest in promoting democracy and those institutions designed to protect it.

Why we must fight it: what happened on Thursday last week reminds one of the events at the Kroll Opera House (the temporary home of the Reichstag) in Berlin on March 23 1933, when the Enabling Act was passed. For all intents and purposes, the Enabling Act gave Adolf Hitler plenary powers and made him the dictator of Germany, even though the Nazi Party did not have a majority in the Reichstag.

By lining the walls of the Reichstag with his Brown Shirts, Hitler was able to intimidate the legislators into supporting the legislation that effectively brought an end to the Weimar Republic. The rest is history.

Mr Zuma will no doubt raise in his defence the weak words of admonition that he voiced when he rose to address his baying supporters after Ms Zille had left. Unfortunately, actions speak louder than words, and Mr Zuma chose not to act when he had the opportunity and, I dare say, the duty to do so.

Andrew Cadman

via e-mail