LETTER: DA heritage contrived

Dr Anthea Jeffery bears the title, "head of special research at the South African Institute for Race Relations". The expectation that she familiarise herself with facts is therefore not an unreasonable one.

She claims that "the Democratic Alliance (DA) betrayed its nonracial heritage" (DA betraying its nonracial heritage, Letters, November 4).

Now the good doctor presumably knows that the DA was formed from a range of disparate forces, including the Democratic Party, the New National Party and the Federal Alliance in 2000. None of these parties had any prior history of being in the camp of nonracialism.

Even the Democratic Party, and its predecessor the Progressive Party, were late converts to the idea. For most of their existence, they opposed universal adult suffrage, arguing instead that blacks should have a qualified franchise, whereas whites would have no such restrictions. The mantle of nonracialism was worn by the African National Congress (ANC), and those of its components, like the United Democratic Front, that acted in its stead because it was banned.

In any event, heritage requires a period much longer than the 13 years of the existence of the DA, when none of its components were ever adherents to the principle of nonracialism.

If the good doctor were to conduct "special research" into the constitutional negotiations, she would confirm that the submissions now contained in the founding provisions to our constitution committing South Africa to nonracialism and nonsexism were ANC submissions. Not only have we entrenched it in the constitution, but in every other aspect of the policies and legislation we adopted, and so, when Dr Jeffery refers to "the racial agenda of the ruling ANC", she is absolutely incorrect. I challenge her to prove her assertion — the heritage of the ANC will speak for itself.

Trevor Manuel, MP

Cape Town