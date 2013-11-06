LETTER: Alarmist and incorrect

I refer to the front-page article, "African Bank issues new shares to avoid going bankrupt" (November 4). The headline of the article is factually inaccurate, alarmist and completely misleads your readers about the bank’s financial health as well as the rationale behind the rights issue.

In several Stock Exchange News Service announcements, most notably those dated August 5 and October 25, we stated the rationale for the rights issue was to strengthen the bank’s capital base in anticipation of the new Basel 3 phased capital requirements, increase the buffer available to absorb credit losses at present levels, and to proactively strengthen the capital base. The rights issues will provide the bank with the financial flexibility required to support our business growth prospects.

In addition, the rights issue will add significantly to the total capital ratios, which, after the transaction, will be increased to about 34%, significantly higher than the group’s last reported ratio of an already solid 27.2%. These capital ratios are expected to be achieved on the back of a far better provided-for nonperforming loan balance, facts which are given in the SENS announcement of October 25. We also draw your attention to the fact that, notwithstanding a testing year, and on the back of an extensive balance sheet cleanup as described, we do still expect African Bank to return a headline earnings number of R300m-R400m. The goodwill write-off, leading to the basic earnings loss, does not affect solvency and therefore is not a contributing factor to the loosely used term of bankruptcy.

Furthermore, the bank’s liquidity profile, although challenged over this past year, remains robust, and the funders have demonstrated continued support to this business. The bank has built and maintains strong relationships with our debt funders, which can be seen in our successful international and domestic bonds issuances this year.

The bank also reported that, this year, we continued to address the effect of the weak operating environment by improving the yield-risk relationship through providing lower offer rates and smaller loan sizes for higher-risk customers. We reported that we are confident these risk-reduction measures will improve the quality of the book in future years, although they will have a negative effect on headline earnings for this year.

We are the first to admit that this has been a tough and challenging year for the bank. However, to state that the bank has avoided going bankrupt had we not conducted a rights issues certainly has no factual backing and shows very little recognition of the company’s statements. This is not the level of unbiased, factual and well-informed reporting we imagine an organisation such as Business Day prides itself on.

Leon Kirkinis

CEO, African Bank