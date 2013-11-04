LETTER: Unions doing business

I REFER to your article, "Union to buy apparel business" (October 31).

There are many international examples where unions have indeed bought out businesses and run very successful capitalist concerns. In this particular instance, the Seardel Group has been carefully managed by HCI which has, to a large degree, retrenched all those people who were in positions that were no longer functional to the smooth running of the business. The South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union now inherits a business which has already been "right-sized".

It is good for unions to understand how business is run and, as our union movement begins to mature, it ought to understand the trials and tribulations of the entrepreneur. I believe that a move of this nature is healthy for a modern economy.

Michael Bagraim

