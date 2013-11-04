Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Not applicable in South Africa

04 November 2013

THE Third Umpire’s comment, that being suspended a month before the company publishes interim accounts is not something you want on your résumé, is perhaps true in other environments where being suspended would usually mean the shareholder/management has discovered something about the employee’s behaviour.

But not necessarily in South Africa (especially when the shareholder/management is the government), where it usually means the employee has found out something about the shareholder/management’s behaviour.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

