LETTER: Not applicable in South Africa

THE Third Umpire’s comment, that being suspended a month before the company publishes interim accounts is not something you want on your résumé, is perhaps true in other environments where being suspended would usually mean the shareholder/management has discovered something about the employee’s behaviour.

But not necessarily in South Africa (especially when the shareholder/management is the government), where it usually means the employee has found out something about the shareholder/management’s behaviour.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town