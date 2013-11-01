LETTER: US’s reckless spying set to haunt it

The US spying frenzy will ultimately destroy its relationship with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, the West and the United Nations. The global community will not tolerate such blatant intrusions.

Intrusive spying is a gross violation of diplomatic protocol and international law. In his book, CIA: The ‘Honourable’ Company, Brian Freemantle poses the question: "Which organisation foments revolution and civil unrest in countries which it regards as hostile? Which organisation has mounted assassination plots against world leaders and has run ‘mind control’ experiments leading to the death of innocent citizens?

"And yet which organisation firmly believes it is made of honourable men defending the interests of the state?"

The 1975 US president’s commission on CIA activities within the US, headed by Nelson Rockefeller, found that the CIA examined 2-million to 3-million postal items annually during the early 1960s.

In the UK, the British Secret Intelligence Service and Government Communications headquarters have spied on Britain’s partners in the European Union, especially France, in order to find out their position in negotiations about trade and finance matters.

It was Michael Barrett, assistant general counsel of the CIA in 1984, who wrote in the Journal of Defence and Diplomacy that "espionage is the world’s second-oldest profession after prostitution and just as honourable as the first".

In his book The Second-Oldest Profession, Phillip Knightley wrote: "The intelligence community hates the government of the day, of whichever party. It juggles our destinies in the name of protecting them. And it’s able to do so because of the secrecy with which it surrounds itself, a secrecy which corrodes a democratic society. It is no accident that as intelligence agencies have expanded, our civil liberties have contracted."

The activities of the world’s intelligence agencies are unremitting and relentless, and often in contradiction of the apparent political realities. Covert action against friends and help to those on the other side all happen regularly in the twilight world of the intelligence war.

The US’s reckless intrusion will come to haunt her for many decades.

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg