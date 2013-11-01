Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Excellent writing

01 November 2013 - 11:23 AM Julian Denny

I wish to commend Z Pallo Jordan for his excellent articles in your newspaper. One doesn’t have to agree with everything he writes to appreciate his profound knowledge of our history.

Julian Denny

Benmore

