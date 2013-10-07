LETTER: E-tolls, c-tolls frauds

CARBON taxes (c-tolls) have no more to do with global warming concerns than e-tolls have to do with traffic issues. Not being ring-fenced, both are just devious methods for the government to fatten itself.

The government will become addicted to them. No change of heart and no amount of evidence showing that they are ill-founded — such as the growing chasm between actual global temperatures and the alarmist predictions of climate "scientists" — will dislodge them.

Both e-tolls and c-tolls will be entrenched, and the money raised diverted for other purposes — both therefore being political frauds.

Gail Forsyth

Gardens, Cape Town