LETTER: Brody must account

I REFER to the recent announcement that Hubert Brody, Imperial Holdings CEO, is stepping down (Retiring CEO helped Imperial weather the storm, October 3).

Mr Brody is lauded by Business Day for his leadership of Imperial through difficult economic times. The market capitalisation of Imperial, which fell to R11bn in 2008, has now risen four-fold to R45bn.

This is a great achievement. However, no mention was made of the 2008 illegal destruction of the historic Rand Steam Laundries buildings in Richmond, Johannesburg, under his watch. Rand Steam Laundries was where South African economic history converged in the late 1800s.

It was the site of the "Amawasha", mostly Zulu men, who washed clothes in the spruit and struggled to earn an honest living under oppressive conditions. Despite the site’s protection by the Provincial Heritage Resources Agency of Gauteng, and operating against a stop order, Imperial proceeded to demolish the site in early 2008, possibly with the intention of building a car dealership.

As a resident of the area I remember the destruction well.

The site remains flattened and Imperial has showed little urgency to right this wrong. The next few months represent an opportunity for Mr Brody to rectify this blot on his legacy (and the city landscape).

I, and many other caring citizens of Johannesburg, hope that Mr Brody will, in an ethical manner, put the necessary energy into resolving this.

Anthony Prangley



Melville