LETTER: Breast cancer scare

YOUR article (Calls to redefine outdated cancer terminology, August 26) comes when I have come out of a two-month hell.

After a routine mammogram some dense calcification was detected in one of my breasts that may or may not be malignant.

My refusal to undergo a biopsy was met with arrogance, aggression and persecution. The medical professionals knew best how to instil fear and panic in me by not only using the "C" word, but by painting negative scenarios.

I have now found help and support in alternative medicine and I feel totally comfortable with my decision.

Elvira Holz

Johannesburg