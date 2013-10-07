LETTER: Ancient ‘Af-rui-ka’

IN TRYING to make a case against affirmative action and the so-called black economic empowerment (BEE), which he says originated in the US, Dan Roodt (Bantu imperialism, Letters, October 3) claims that Afrikaners were the first group in South Africa to refer to themselves as "Africans" as long ago as 1707, and that today Afrikaners have been defined as an out group by South African legislation that simply classes them as "whites".

I have no truck with affirmative action and BEE and don’t give a hoot where they originated. Who affirms whom here? In the US, where African-Americans are a minority, they need to be affirmed and in South Africa, where Africans are in the majority, they still need to be affirmed. This confirms that white supremacy is a global power system.

BEE should have been referred to as the empowerment of certain people, especially the politically connected and including some whites who have joined the African National Congress (ANC). Mr Roodt should also focus on those white people who looted this country on the eve of the so-called transition to democracy and stashed their ill-gotten wealth in foreign banks.

The ANC did not invent the racial classifications that Mr Roodt mentioned such as "white " or "European ". I don’t know how old Mr Roodt is but I am old enough to remember racial classification signs at public places, signs such as "Europeans Only", and later, when Europeans of Dutch extraction were deeply entrenched in power, the signs read "Net Blankes", meaning whites only. All these are European inventions.

I now turn to the gobbledygook Mr Roodt spewed about bringing back the word Bantu and the word African. He is suggesting calling African people Bantus but reserving the word "African" for Europeans of Dutch extraction. We want to define who we are and not be defined by white supremacists such as Mr Roodt. Moreover, the word Bantu was used to classify a linguistic group of people who use a variation of pronunciation of the word Bantu.

Mr Roodt also cited German and French anthropologists who, in the 1920s, claimed that on the basis of ancient mining activity in South Africa and Zimbabwe, whites may have inhabited those two countries as long ago as 3500BC.

The scholarship of European anthropologists of the period Mr Roodt mentioned and earlier were racist and can therefore not be relied on.

According to Mr Roodt and his anthropologists, it is inconceivable that Africans could engage in mining activity.

Finally, the etymology of the word African, according to Egyptologist Gerald Massey, is "Af-rui-ka", which is an ancient Egyptian phrase meaning human origins.

Sam Ditshego

Kagiso