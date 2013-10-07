LETTER: Africans remain spectators in South Africa

THE question as to whether Black Consciousness is still relevant or whether the ideas of Steve Bantu Biko are dead, is like asking whether black people need to have pride; need to outgrow the induced inferiority complex; strive for higher ideals and draw from their history, or just live to eat, drink, procreate like animals, and absorb and regurgitate knowledge generated by others.

As former science and technology minister Mosibudi Mangena pointed out: "The negative phrasing of the topic of discussion points to a deeper problem within the black community." Are we human or not? Are we an inferior caste of humanity or not? Does the environment in which we live or the manner in which we carry ourselves negate our humanity, our worth, our dignity?

If we are human and aware of the above, and the above is of concern, we have no option but to look to the likes of Steve Bantu Biko to address our plight.

People may think there are better people than Biko, but the fact is that the one person who died for the dignity of black people (is there a greater sacrifice?) and whose death set the apartheid machinery crumbling, is Steve Bantu Biko.

His life effort, Black Consciousness, took black people out of the tight grip of fear post-1964, and enabled the highest level of comprehension of their condition in the world.

The death of Steve Bantu Biko on September 12 1977 changed the apartheid state, as the ruling National Party began reversing its apartheid laws.

These included separate amenities (blacks allowed to dine in "white" restaurants, attend "white" theatres), opening up of "white" private schools for blacks, entry into "white" universities with no need for special ministerial approval, permanence of Africans in urban areas, hence Pimville, Diepkloof extension, etc, blacks being allowed to open business in "town", blacks allowed to form trade unions, and Indians and coloureds allowed into the corridors of parliament through the tricameral parliament.

Whatever "struggle" kept on being waged in the 1980s was against a government not battling to uphold apartheid but grappling with finding a way to retain economic muscle and dominance while removing its status as a "pariah state" in the eyes of the international community.

Certainly legalised discrimination was no longer on the National Party’s agenda in the 1980s.

All other peoples in this country have their group missions and live to see the realisation of such missions. That is why they occupy most of the strategic positions for the economic, scientific and may I say "moral" advancement of the country.

Africans remain spectators, with no national agenda of their own, afraid to be labelled "racist" (I guess if you buy a toy for your child or take him/her to school it symbolises your hatred for your neighbour).

Political power has been in the hands of those who do not believe in the spiritual leadership of African people as espoused by the likes of Robert Sobukwe and Biko.

Where are we?

Being proud of alleviating "poverty" by putting millions of people on welfare (receipt of handouts) rather than through churning out millions of skilled, creative people from institutions of learning, is mind-boggling. Is it not the same thing we do for animals?

Dr Kenosi Mosalakae

Houghton