LETTER: Why is tax a ‘given’?

IF I WAS much younger I’d have liked Peter Bruce as an uncle. Mine liked showing me strip clubs, hard liquor and joints which were not dove-tailed. Mr Bruce is more of a fly-fishing type, or an owner-uncle of a 1973 MG whose valves he could grind down to a thousandth.

But as I get older I blush at his cast-iron dogmas (Thick End of the Wedge, September 2).

What self-respecting outward enthusiast, let alone editor of a supposedly animated capitalist organ (sic), would dare to say that taxes were a given in life? That the white boys and girls in Parliament Street in 1919 were endowed with a profound, nay God-given, wisdom that the nadir of capitalist public finance was to steal, grasp hold of, take, appropriate, pinch, whip, pilfer, filch, lift, embezzle, pocket, purloin, thieve, rob and/or nick the fruits of our sweat, savings and consumption?

Take comfort. Mr Bruce’s second childhood is coming. This condition oftentimes links all-over grey hair with sharper insights on why hard-working citizens in either Bishopscourt or Bishop Lavis should not pay more taxes than their indolent neighbour.

These insights include asking why one should be a willing seller of land when its value is unearned but priceless beyond measure, all because it is inadequately taxed. Or why should unused land not be affordable to unused people?

These mysteries have been revealed in tax havens (not evasion havens) such as Hong Kong, where land, capital, wages and consumption are all cheaper than elsewhere because there is no sales tax or VAT, and income taxes are 16%. He’ll soon see that high taxes mean high land prices. Even the Treasury understands this toxic economic cocktail: land taxes (that is, a rates and taxes surcharge on land, not buildings) is a user charge and not a tax at all.

That is why land revenues are deemed inelastic. But they rigidly hold up the economy. This is the natural law of natural assets, which great uncles know by heart.

It means that economic policy is set in stone; that people who make things are freed of taxes, and landowners should cough up the lot, more in Bishopscourt than in Bishop Lavis.

Peter Meakin

Associate Institute of Valuers