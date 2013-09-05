LETTER: Who will do the non-decent work?

WE HAVE a burgeoning unemployment problem and yet the hue and cry from the "working class" is not for work but for "decent work". Who will do the non-decent work, I shudder to ask?

And what about the "unworking class"? It seems ironic that the unions are telling these millions of unemployed what is acceptable work and what is not acceptable.

Who do they propose will do the "un-decent" work such as street sweeping, cleaning blocked sewers, picking up the mountains of garbage which bespoil our country, and working in front of a blast furnace?

Are the unemployed now members of trade unions? Now that would be a uniquely South African labour scenario, wouldn’t it? A kin to trashing a city or university — labour unions calling on the unemployed to go on strike in order to get a job?

We are entering the "strike season", which is now becoming a perennial event and seems to last longer and longer; pretty soon it will be perpetual and a constant blight on our calendar.

All unionised workers are demanding massive pay increases, better and more of this and that, less supervision and monitoring (or no supervision in the case of our teachers), but not one of them has indicated an increased output and increased production in return for more money.

You will not see such ludicrous demands made by workers in the Far East; they will work harder for less just to retain their job and will continue to siphon off more and more jobs from South Africa. We are in peril of losing our car assembly cash-cow industry to countries with a more skilled workforce that is less volatile than South Africa’s.

The gold miners are once again toyi-toying and on strike, losing the country an estimated R350m a day in revenue, so it is with a good degree of justification that our mining houses are looking at an increase in mechanisation to enable them to operate with less labour.

Are our labour unions completely devoid of any idea of how they have jeopardised their members’ ability to retain gainful employment?

I hear that petrol jockeys are planning to go on strike. We must be about the only country on the planet which uses these good fellows; in the real world they are an anachronism, as much as cobblers and soda fountain operators. Has anyone calculated the cost the consumer must pay on top of our horrendous fuel price to have someone put fuel in our tanks?

If I were a petrol attendant I would be doing everything in my power to retain my job and not be held to ransom by a trade union. We are ever more in a mechanised and automated work environment. Workers out of that loop must be aware just how precarious manual work is these days.

Dr Peter C Baker

Parktown North