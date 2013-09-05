LETTER: US has no right to kill

THE truth is always murdered before a senseless military intervention gets under way.

This statement holds true as US President Barack Obama seeks Congressional approval to punish Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, ostensibly for "crossing the red line".

The red line in Syria was not crossed when some sadist ordered the detonation of a biological weapon on civilians. It was crossed when the first innocent man, woman or child became a victim in the ugly civil war. When an innocent person is killed, it matters little how the murder is perpetrated.

A thousand innocent people killed by a chemical weapon is no worse than the same number hacked down by machetes. Syria is way past the "red line" on either side of the conflict.

The trigger-happy crusade of the US and its acolytes is not the answer to the Syrian tragedy. Launching cruise missiles on Assad is not going to prevent future use of weapons of mass destruction by him or anyone else. It might trigger the opposite outcome instead.

Moreover, the US left Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, arguably in worse circumstances than before its misguided military interventions in these countries.

When Mr Obama campaigned to become the US president, he sold us the hope of a better world. I bought it hook, line and sinker. I hoped he would bring new and creative ways to solve complex world problems.

Mr Obama seems to believe that the only country ever to explode an atomic bomb on a civilian population, somehow, has the moral authority to punish bloodthirsty leaders on behalf of the world. This is the audacity of despair.

Sibusiso Manzini

Pretoria