LETTER: Sadtu unfair to pupils

ONCE again it appears that the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu ) is selfishly intent on placing its own interests ahead of the young learners in their charge.

In KwaZulu-Natal the union disrupted the important matric trial examinations by blocking access to the question papers, rampaging into schools and tearing up examination papers. These exams are important as many learners are required to submit their trials results to higher educational institutions in order to secure a place or for bursary applications.

Educators are supposed to set an example for those to whom they impart knowledge, Sadtu’s narrow-minded actions have done quite the opposite. Educators are vital members of our society and they do indeed deserve to be compensated properly for the important work that they do. Their latest action, however, is grossly unfair and erodes any sympathy that one feels towards their cause.

A decent education is internationally recognised as one of the surest ways to lift people out of poverty and ensure access to opportunity.

When this access is cruelly compromised by the actions of Sadtu it threatens the very future of our country. SA desperately needs high quality school-leavers. If Sadtu is allowed to get away with this repeated violation of their duty we run the real risk of inflicting another lost generation on our country.

John Steenhuisen

DA MP