LETTER: Keep an open mind

STEVEN Friedman’s latest column (The importance of giving the poor some choice, September 4) is unfortunately not up to his usual standard. It is predicated on false inferences and unsubstantiated assertions.

Three times he wrongly asserts that I want to "turn the poor into better people" and prevent them doing what they already do.

Repeating a false statement over and over does not make it correct.

I actually said that the government should provide the means to support all kinds of enterprises and activities in poor areas. Channelling the resources through community organisations would allow people to determine the priorities themselves in light of local needs and opportunities. It would give people desperate for work something useful to do and strengthen the social fabric of vulnerable communities.

This is not a rigid model prescribed from above, with few options.

In no way does it restrict people from doing what they already do or aspire to do. It is precisely about giving people more choice, and furnishing the resources to make these choices real and meaningful.

Prof Friedman’s other unsubstantiated assertions are that social grants are "just about the only antipoverty measure that works", and that if increased they "would do more to stimulate growth than most of our present attempts". He provides neither the evidence nor the reasoned arguments to justify these sweeping statements.

In conclusion, there is no doubt that we have to give greater priority across society to tackling the triple scourges of unemployment, poverty and inequality. Encouraging enterprise, employment and economic development should be central to our endeavours for fairly obvious reasons.

There is unlikely to be a simple panacea for achieving that, which is why we should be open to better evidence of what works, informed debate about the way forward, and — above all — bold practical experimentation, rather than preconceived ideas and opinions.

Prof Ivan Turok

Human Sciences Research Council