LETTER: Excessive spending

LET US pretend for a moment that President Jacob Zuma was found to have been excessive in taking from the public purse to upgrade his Nkandla home, which has the capacity to accommodate several wives, a R1m kraal for cattle, and a helipad.

Again, let’s pretend that being equal before the law was a wisdom applicable to all South Africans, and if one has done wrong, such as being excessive in taking from the public purse, one would face consequences such as paying back the money or the assets being auctioned to recover what belongs to the public.

Having pretended all that, let’s look at the logical ways to invest in property. After all, the millions spent and still being spent in Nkandla are an investment in property. Perhaps "investment" is a long shot, because investment is usually when one puts money in with the hope of making returns. Those who know about property investment will tell you "location, location, location". Nkandla, with all the money alleged to have been spent, seems not to meet any form of property investment wisdom or even logic.

The "location" box would not be ticked. The homestead looks nice, but it is hard to spot anything worth close to R206m when looking at the property through the viewfinder with a telephoto lens on a camera. Hence, if we were to pretend Nkandla was under the hammer to recover the money for South Africans, it would be unlikely to come near half way to recovering the cost.

Now, let’s pretend Mr Zuma had spent the same amount of his own money and was now trying to sell the place and make some returns. How much would Nkandla fetch in the open marketplace? Do I hear R12m ?

Sutane Mayeza

Ruimsig