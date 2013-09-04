LETTER: Wasting opportunities

GAVIN Keeton gives a basic explanation of why a depreciated currency does not help (Exporters need weaker rand, but after inflation, September 2), something that has escaped Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies. However, he does not mention or underestimates the factors that apply to South Africa even more than others.

Comparing South Africa to China makes no sense. China has the productive capacity to take advantage of a lower exchange rate, while we do not. When a window of opportunity opens through a devalued currency, labour and producers in South Africa waste it.

Producers push up prices rather than increase output because they see that imports are outpriced and sense overseas customers are happy to pay the same in their home currencies, and labour takes advantage by squeezing weak producers, who will not want disruptions while they are profiting from those increased prices.

Prof Keeton thinks it takes 12-18 months for the benefits to be offset, but I would guess is it more like three to six months because of those factors and the immediate effect of increased input costs from necessary imports, such as fuel.

In addition, we are left with domestic producers with no international competition free to offer limited choices at inflated prices.

Sydney Kay

Cape Town