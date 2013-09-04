LETTER: Tripartite alliance should dissolve

THE alliance between the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the African National Congress (ANC) is an uneasy alliance.

Since the early days, union leadership has argued that the overlap in leadership between the SACP, ANC and Cosatu would affect the independence of the trade union movement. The reality of the situation is that the trade union movement cannot open its eyes and see.

There have also been ongoing discussions as to who is the leading partner in the alliance. Over and above this, many of the leaders have held leadership positions in at least two of the organisations.

The alliance, although flexible, is uneasy: the reality is that its foundations are starting to shake.

Gwede Mantashe (pictured) is both a member of the SACP and the ANC.

He has been quite vociferous of late in his attack on Cosatu and some of its elements. It’s also interesting to see that senior members of the SACP have broken the SACP’s own constitution, which forbids its office-holders from accessing positions within the ANC.

This alliance is not good for the country. The dynamic is at breaking point, because many of the comrades have different ideals. It will be impossible to temper these ideals into an easy relationship.

In the past, the comrades in the tripartite alliance were able to thinly cover over their differences for the good of the revolution. The revolution we now face is a financial one and we need to create jobs and ensure we have service delivery. Both these factors are suffering badly and the alliance cannot hold the centre together.

This alliance has never properly formulated a strategy as to who plays what role. We all understand that the ANC is the leading partner, and as the leading partner it relies very heavily on the other two at election time.

Even president Nelson Mandela said that where there is no agreement, the government will go with its own policy.

This statement does not sit well with Cosatu, and the trade union movement is increasingly becoming more dissatisfied with the ANC leadership — such as ministers Trevor Manuel and Pravin Gordhan. Messrs Manuel and Gordhan are seen internationally as being experts in their field and have certainly proved to be good for SA.

It would be so much more effective if Cosatu could put its own members up for election and start a new political party, which would in turn free up the ANC in its quest to follow some of its own policies. Sadly, at this stage the ANC is continually drafting new policies and recommendations, but when push comes to shove it is unable even to implement the policies and pursue its own strategic goals.

We are building up for an election early next year, but I’m not sure if the economy can withstand the tremors running through the alliance fault lines.

These tremors have resulted in enormous strikes, with every trade union trying to out-demand its opponent. It is easy to blame business, but the blame game does not produce results.

Just as in a bad marriage, where the children suffer, the alliance should be dissolved as quickly as possible.

Michael Bagraim

Cape Town