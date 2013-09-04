LETTER: Remember Hiroshima

SO NOBEL Peace laureate and US President Barack Obama intends using "force" to deal decisively with the so-called Syrian chemical weapons mass killings, a week after celebrating the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s historic "I Have A Dream" speech in Washington, DC, and ominously a week before commemorating the 12th anniversary of the September 11 2001 attacks.

Yet, in all of this, the global media have failed to contextualise the fact that in 1945, the same US rained bombs on civilians in Tokyo, in March, followed by Nagasaki and Hiroshima respectively in August, injuring more than 200,000 Japanese nationals and killing nearly 300,000 men, women and children, using weapons of mass destruction. That was only 68 years ago.

With the British having put their prime minister in his place, the world waits with bated breath for the United Nations report on whether the Syrian government is implicated in the heinous mass killings (which all right- thinking people, including the Russian and Chinese leaders, should condemn), while the US Congress decides whether to recall its own traumatic experience of September 11 2001.

Or whether it would sanction its own dose of trauma to the people of Syria, through the use of "force".

Mothobi Mutloatse

Johannesburg