LETTER: Nato: a learned lesson

SOME applause is extended to Nato for its hesitant reluctance to join in US President Barack Obama’s crusade (Nato will not participate in Syria military strike, September 3).

Still, Nato’s decision is not really based on an established principle but rather a recent learnt lesson. Its disastrous military intervention in Libya to impose a regime change is still fresh in its mind.

Where is Libya now if not in a bitter winter of tribal conflicts? Is the country a shining beacon of democracy in North Africa? As your newspaper highlights elsewhere in the same edition: "Libya faces economic paralysis as armed groups shut down oil pipelines, ports."

The point is that while it may be unfathomable for most people nurtured on western democracy to realise, representative democracy is not a desired end-result for other countries. Hence capitalism has taken on Chinese characteristics in the case of the rising superpower from the Far East.

Mr Obama’s reliable allies Britain and Germany have refused his request to join him since they can see the endemic mess created by US-led interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Indeed, the despot Bashar al-Assad will pay for his slaughter of more than 100,000 Syrians and for allegedly using chemical weapons on civilians. But is the "limited strike" a justification for declaring war on another country without the sanction of the United Nations? As any history student will tell you, imposing an aggressive war on another sovereign state is an international crime more so than the acts that country is accused of, such as genocide. But if you have the world’s largest military arsenal, you can run roughshod over international law.

The thing is, Mr Obama is in a bind: he has shown his cards and now he has to act against a weaker victim lest he be laughed into irrelevance by the other emerging powers including Russia. On the other hand, the spectre of Edward Snowden haunts Mr Obama. So, to punish Russia’s insolence in granting Mr Snowden temporary asylum, he shows utter hubris by going after Russia’s key Middle East ally, Syria.

One hopes, when Syria is bombed with untold civilian casualties, Mr Obama the Nobel peace laureate will be hauled before the International Criminal Court to answer for his misdeeds, which have soiled the memory of Dr Martin Luther King, who once said: "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice."

Jeffrey Sehume

KwaThema