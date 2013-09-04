Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Inconsistent lament

04 September 2013 - 02:00 AM

WHILE Joyce Ozynski is obviously keen to share with us that she has at least read something of Nick Davies’s Flat Earth News (Fleet Street’s fleecing methods, Letters, September 2), she would have been wiser to have invested the same effort in Alexander Parker’s article (Obscene? No, quite economical actually, August 28).

Mr Parker offers no defence of the tabloids or their news-gathering tactics. Instead, he laments the Guardian’s inconsistency in the application of libertarian principles.

You cannot celebrate the use of hob-nailed boots when the police are stomping all over your competitors, and then express outrage when the same is done to you.

Michael Fridjhon

Parktown

