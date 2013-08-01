LETTER: Unorthodox perhaps

MAY I return briefly from exile in the trackless space of the internet to drop off some unorthodox political views:

• Times are hard — but, then, when were they soft?

• The African National Congress (ANC) may not be in decline — only sorting out where it stands at last.

• President Jacob Zuma isn’t as bad as they say. Former president Thabo Mbeki was at least as bad, but no one was allowed to say so.

• The party is not the collection of crooks and nitwits many complain about. It will mount a powerful election campaign for next year.

• The tripartite alliance is crumbling — but it has been doing so for years. And in-fighting among trades unions helps strengthen the government — though it creates major problems for law and order.

• We all need law and order — even "the masses". Only a tiny minority who say they speak for "the masses" need a revolution.

• Instead of "millions" flooding to vote for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the EFF may cause millions to flood back to the ANC.

• That could be bad for the opposition Democratic Alliance.

• It could be bad for all opposition parties — but only temporarily. Opposition is here to stay. It is the quality of opposition that counts now.

These points are not prophecies. Every one may be still be proved wrong by events. Just like all those that contradict them.

Paul Whelan

Umhlanga