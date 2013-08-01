LETTER: Handouts not answer

SINCE one always finds something profound in Jonny Steinberg’s pieces, the article, Idea for jobs for all blinds us to need for welfare (July 26) came as a surprise.

Perhaps he is right to argue that we should have gone for the basic income grant in the mid-1990s but that is not the same as making a case based on the belief that we are not going to be able to create jobs for young unemployed people and should therefore dole out grants instead.

He says: "We will either give them grants or they will get nothing." This is sheer mechanical welfarism.

It also reflects a poor view of the human condition. Give people enough money to satisfy their most basic material needs and that is the end of our responsibility as society.

Surely we cannot accept such a dismal view. Of course income is a vital aspect of work, but work is also the source of self-respect, of personal development, of learning to associate with others in a constructive manner, and so many other aspects of fulfillment.

Prof Steinberg will know the early works of Karl Marx where he discussed the many dimensions of the human condition and the need for culture, art and the rest. We surely need to rekindle these desires in our youth and discourage the persisting complaining culture of dependency on state handouts which saps mental energy of the supplicants.

I have always supported the welfare-state system in the UK and elsewhere in Europe as being humane.

But I also recognise that in certain areas it has gone too far to encourage dependency and a passivity which undermines self-respect and appreciation of the kind of human solidarity that is found where people work together in an institution.

To conclude, let us indeed look after the welfare of all our people who have no jobs. But never give up the drive to expand the economy so that more and more jobs open up to give our people the fulfillment that is the right of all human beings.

Prof Ben Turok MP

Cape Town