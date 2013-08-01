LETTER: Give us balanced view

I SUBSCRIBE to Business Day because I consider it a newspaper that informs me and presents me with a variety of well considered opinions by knowledgeable people.

However, your climate change-denying columnist David Gleason regularly erodes my confidence in your paper.

It is his right to sweep arrogantly away the consensus of the vast majority of the world’s scientists, but it is the editor of Business Day’s responsibility to see that Mr Gleason’s often stated views in this matter are balanced by views from the scientific community.

This balanced view is regularly absent and it makes of Business Day something of a climate change-denying paper.

In one column this week Mr Gleason points to the "Y2K bug" that did not crash computers in 2000, and uses it as an argument to try and discredit warnings that human activity influences dangerous climate change.

Apart from the fact that these two things are not related, he seems to miss the fact that our computer systems did not crash in 2000 because warnings led to the systems being fixed in time.

Mr Gleason seems to think that if a man is warned not to cross the road because a bus is approaching, and he heeds the warning and the bus misses him, then that proves that there never was a bus.

FJ Greyling

Kensington